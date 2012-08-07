FRANKFURT Aug 7 Germany's Lanxess,
the world's largest maker of synthetic rubber, posted
better-than-expected underlying core earnings in the second
quarter on currency effects and as it passed higher feedstock
prices along to customers.
Quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for special items, gained 6.8
percent to 362 million euros ($449.4 million) more than the 355
million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll of 11
analysts.
Lanxess, which competes with Exxon Mobil in the
rubber market, said it continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in
2012 to rise 5-10 percent.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
