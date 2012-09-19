FRANKFURT, Sept 19 German rubber chemicals specialist Lanxess brought forward its mid-term goal of 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion)underlying core earnings by one year to 2014, citing demand for fuel-efficient tyres and light-weight automotive parts.

The world's largest maker of synthetic rubber, which will ascend to Germany's blue chip index DAX, also said on Wednesday it would aim for 1.8 billion euros in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2018, up from 1.15 billion last year.

The shares extended gains and were up 1 percent at 1420 GMT while the STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals index rose 0.7 percent.

Chief Executive Axel Heitmann is investing heavily in plants and new businesses for its synthetic rubber activities, tapping into demand for tyres and rubber car components in Asia and Latin America. He is also banking on rising demand for fuel-efficient tyres, which require specialty rubbers.

"The focus on emerging, high-growth markets will remain essential to Lanxess' long-term growth," the company said in a statement.

"Lanxess ... will maintain roughly a two-to-one ratio of organic to external growth, thus prioritizing capital expenditure projects over acquisitions," it added. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)