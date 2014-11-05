Nov 5 Beijing Lanxum Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire stakes in two technology firms for 521.25 million yuan(85.26 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 6

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zvLWl9; bit.ly/1pkyIV5

