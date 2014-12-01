Dec 1 Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan Liquor Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 825.3 million yuan (134.16 million US dollar) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on December 2

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/12jUUUg; bit.ly/1z7DhCa

