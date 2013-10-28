UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28 Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd
* Says Jan-Sept net profit up 23.3 percent y/y at 632.7 million yuan ($103.99 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/myw24v
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.0840 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources