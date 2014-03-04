March 4 Lao Feng Xiang Co Ltd

* Says 2013 preliminary net profit up 45.6 percent y/y at 889.9 million yuan ($144.79 million)

* Says profit up as gold and jewellery sales increased more than expected and factory relocation compensation

($1 = 6.1462 Chinese Yuan)