* Weak Q3 results put pressure on covenants

* Companies less confident on future growth

* Wave of loan amendments expected

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Nov 9 European companies are facing a wave of loan covenant breaches and debt restructurings as weak third quarter results, lower growth and fallout from the euro zone crisis take their toll.

A number of big European companies are already showing signs of strain and more firms across a wide range of sectors are expected to face issues with loan covenants -- financial tests companies agree to meet when they take out loans.

Retailers are in focus due to concern about Christmas trading, while infrastructure projects and companies affected by government austerity cuts are also vulnerable.

British food group Premier Foods won a three-month grace period from lenders on Monday on its 1.3 billion pound ($2.1 billion) debt after lenders deferred a covenant test to the end of March.

British directories company Yell Group will on Monday launch a covenant reset and buyback on its 2.63 billion pound debt pile as its earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation (EBITDA) fall.

Italian directory company Seat Pagine Gialle will formally default on a 2014 bond on Monday after delaying a coupon payment.

Debt advisory firms have seen a sharp increase in enquiries from riskier, more indebted companies which are reviewing their capital structures or making big operational changes to cut costs as weaker earnings make it more difficult to service debt.

"These are not badly managed companies, but they can't cope with the fact that growth isn't coming through," said Philip Davidson, global head of restructuring at KPMG.

Companies are less confident about the future trading environment and the availability of new debt as Europe's sovereign debt crisis continues to batter the banking sector.

"Business plans that were put together two or three years ago forecasted revenues and profitability to pick up by now, but it isn't and therefore companies are now knocking up against covenants." Davidson added.

Borrowers that have not adjusted loan covenants already are working hard to try and find an early solution before they find themselves in a weaker position.

"A lot of long-term contracts meant that there wasn't an immediate impact (on earnings)," Davidson said.

SECONDARY PRICES DOWN

The secondary loan prices of companies in the automotive, media and construction sectors have been under pressure in the last three months, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Bids on leisure and entertainment and retail have also fallen as the consumer spend comes under pressure.

Leveraged loan investors have started to sell the loans of companies that they are worried about. Bankers sold large chunks of exposure in Yell in July and October as the company's position deteriorated.

"I have sold our position in PHS Group because it's too levered," a loan investor said, referring to the British privately-held office services company. He added that he expects a further clutch of covenant waivers on loans that first amended terms in 2009.

"The reality is that the old names are going to re-breach (covenants) because they are cyclical. While they had a good recovery, they will slowdown again as well and will probably breach," the loan investor said.

Debt advisors expect more companies to breach and reset covenants as banks try to avoid loss-making restructurings or debt for equity swaps as seen in 2009.

Companies are also focusing on making larger strategic operational changes as short-term cost cutting becomes less effective.

"We are seeing much bigger comprehensive turnaround programs that are significantly changing the shape of businesses, such as taking out divisions, getting rid of non-core businesses and extensive, costly reorganisations. Companies can't expect growth in a lot of markets now," Davidson said.

U.S. asset managers and distressed funds are seeing Europe as an area of opportunity as banks and corporates shed risky and non-core assets.

Apollo Global Management's president Marc Spilker told analysts in its third quarter earnings conference that his funds are "capitalising on very interesting investment opportunities to deploy our significant dry powder, especially in Europe.

Cerberus Capital Management's CEO Stephen Feinberg also said in June that he sees opportunities for credit buyers in Europe , and US firm Centerbridge Partners opened an office in London this year. ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Editing by Tessa Walsh and Jane Merriman)