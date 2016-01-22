* Long-serving politburo duo not on central committee
* New panel set to choose politburo, party chief
* Possibility of woman PM this year - expert
By Martin Petty
Jan 22 Laos's secretive Communist Party unveiled
a new central committee on Friday from which the prime minister
and incumbent party chief were absent, signalling their
political exits after they opted out of re-election at a party
congress.
Party general secretary and president Choummaly Sayasone,
79, who has held both posts since 2006, and Prime Minister
Thongsing Thammavong, 71, were among four politburo members who
did not apply to join the top committee, according to a state
media announcement.
That puts them out of contention for elite politburo and
party chief posts, say experts. The new 77-member central
committee was due to choose those positions on Friday.
The top name on the central committee list was 78-year-old
Bounnhang Vorachit, the current vice president, who has been
tipped to become the next chief of a party that has run Laos for
four decades.
Second on the list was National Assembly chairwoman and
former central bank governor Pany Yathotu, a development that
suggests a bumping-up in the party hierarchy to be a possible
prime minister, according to Martin Stuart-Fox, a retired
professor and expert on Laos at the University of Queensland.
"The most significant promotion has been Madame Pany," he
said, adding she was now "a very powerful figure".
Analysts have anticipated a continuation of a status quo
that has seen power tightly controlled by the party while
pursuing strong economic expansion, which has averaged 7.8
percent since 2011.
All 39 central committee members who applied to run again
were chosen for another term, state media said.
Laos has close political ties to communist Vietnam and
mirrors its political system. Both countries are holding their
five-yearly congresses this week.
Communist neighbour China has been vying aggressively for
influence on Laos, however, providing scholarships, aid, loans
and infrastructure investment into a fledgling $12 billion
economy 862 times smaller than its own.
Growth in Laos has been driven by investment, mining and
sales abroad of most its growing hydropower output, largely to
Thailand, which has boosted incomes and access to electricity,
telecommunications and healthcare for its 6.8 million mostly
rural population.
State media did not state why Thongsing and Choummaly, who
have been politburo members since 1991, did not contest
re-election to the central committee.
Foreign media has not been permitted to cover the congress.
A senior foreign ministry press official said there was
insufficient time to invite international media.
(Reporting by Martin Petty in Hanoi; Additional reporting by My
Pham; Editing by Nick Macfie)