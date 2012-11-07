* Laos proceeds in defiance of international criticism
By Annie Chenaphun
XAYABURI, Laos, Nov 7 Laos held a
"groundbreaking" ceremony on Wednesday for a $3.5 billion
hydropower dam on the Mekong River that is opposed by
environmentalists and some neighbouring countries because of the
possible impact on livelihoods, fisheries and agriculture.
But it was unclear when actual construction of the
contentious Xayaburi dam would start, with preliminary work on
access roads and the riverbank already under way, and Laos'
prime minister saying plans were still being considered.
The poor Southeast Asian country has ambitions to become the
"Battery of Southeast Asia" through power exports from dams
across the 4,900 km (3,044 mile) Mekong.
The "groundbreaking" ceremony, which normally celebrates the
formal start of construction, went ahead the morning after 29
European and Asian states, some of which have criticised the
dam, held a summit meeting in Laos' capital, Vientiane.
Thai construction giant Ch Karnchang Pcl has been
carrying out what it says is preliminary work on the dam for
nearly two years, with Lao officials repeatedly playing down the
extent of the work.
A Reuters journalist at the site on Wednesday said
substantial construction had taken place, including access roads
and work on the riverbanks, but nothing appeared to have been
built on the river itself.
In an interview with Reuters on Oct. 22, Laos' minister of
energy and mines, Soulivong Daravong, said a decision on whether
to start building the dam would be made within a year. It had
been scheduled to be built by 2019.
Prime Minister Thongsing Thammavong was quoted by the Wall
Street Journal on Wednesday as saying the plans were still under
study, and that the day's event was simply an organised visit
for journalists, scientists and others.
However, a banner at the site described it as a
"groundbreaking" ceremony.
Laos had agreed to suspend the project last December,
pending a study to be led by Japan. It is unclear if that study
was done.
Ecologists and river experts say environmental impact
assessments by Laos were inadequate and were meant to appease
international critics including the United States.
They warn that the livelihoods of 60 million people in the
lower Mekong region, mainly in Cambodia and Vietnam, would be at
risk if the dam went ahead, arguing the current design could
block the migratory routes of fish and deprive swathes of rice
land of fertile silt.
MEKONG THREATENED
"Laos is playing roulette with the Mekong river, offering
unproven solutions and opening up the Mekong as a testing ground
for new technologies," said Pianporn Deetes, Thailand Campaign
Coordinator for International Rivers, an environmental activist
group. "Unless the Mekong crisis is tackled immediately, the
future of the region is in great danger."
Mekong basin countries -- Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia as
well as Laos -- are bound by a treaty to hold inter-governmental
consultations before building dams.
But none has veto powers and Laos is within its rights to
proceed with Xayaburi, the first of 11 hydropower dams planned
in the lower Mekong that are expected to generate eight percent
of Southeast Asia's power by 2025.
Cambodia and Vietnam have opposed the project but Thailand
has refrained from criticising Laos. It will buy about 95
percent of the power generated by the dam and three Thai firms
have a stake in the project.
Government officials from Cambodia and Vietnam did not
respond to requests for comment.
Ch Karnchang, Thailand's second-biggest building contractor,
has a 57 percent share in the project, while state-owned energy
giant PTT Pcl has 25 percent and state-run Electricity
Generating Authority of Thailand has 12.5 percent.
Shares in Ch Karnchang rose 5.7 percent on Monday to 9.3
baht, their highest since January 2011, and climbed another 2.7
percent on Tuesday at one point before ending down 0.5 percent.
(Writing by Martin Petty in Vientiane; Editing by Alan Raybould
and Michael Perry)