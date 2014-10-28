(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
* Power, mining to account for about a third of GDP by
2017-18
* Sees hydropower generation capacity at 24,000 MW by 2030
* To explore power exchange with China
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 Laos plans to quadruple its
hydropower generation capacity from current levels by the end of
the decade and step up electricity exports to its neighbouring
countries, its vice minister of energy and mines said on
Tuesday.
Laos is among Asia's poorest countries but has big ambitions
to become the "Battery of Southeast Asia" by exporting power
generated from its ample water resources. The country shares
borders with China, Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam.
Laos currently exports two-thirds of the 3,200 megawatts
(MW) of hydropower it generates and has another 6,000 MW under
construction, Viraphonh Viravong told Reuters.
"We expect by 2020, we'll have 12,000 MW in operation with
two-thirds for the export market," Viravong said on the
sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week.
"By 2030, we may double that capacity to 24,000 MW which is
nearly all the hydro potential in Laos."
Power and mining exports, the biggest contributors to Laos'
gross domestic product (GDP), could account for nearly a third
of its GDP before 2020, up from over 20 percent now, he said.
Thailand is currently the biggest buyer of electricity from
Laos, which has agreements to supply to Vietnam and Cambodia as
well. The power exporter is also looking at ways to exchange
electricity with China.
Laos imports power from China, Vietnam and Thailand to
supply to its remote northern areas where the country's power
grid does not reach.
But now Laos is exploring the possibility of China buying
back "what they are developing" in case of a power excess in
Laos, Viravong said. China and Thailand are the biggest
investors in Laos' power sector.
Laos will also benefit from hydropower sales to multiple
parties under two regional power grids, studies for which are
under way, Viravong said.
The Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) will see power exchange
between Laos, Yunnan province in China, Vietnam, Thailand and
Cambodia while under the ASEAN project, electricity could flow
from Laos to Singapore through Thailand and Malaysia.
"It may take some time because it's the first to be done in
Asia," Viravong said, referring to the ASEAN project.
Infrastructure for the Laos-to-Singapore electricity sale is
in place but Thailand and Malaysia may have different
approaches to deal with technical issues, he added.
While hydropower is a renewable source of energy that could
last for 100 years, Laos faces opposition from environmentalists
seeking to prevent the building of dams on the Mekong River.
Such projects, including the 1,285 MW Xayaburi dam which is
under construction, could threaten the livelihood of people
along the river, environmentalists say.
"We want to develop all the (hydropower) potential in Laos
that is environmentally acceptable and financially viable,"
Viravong said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)