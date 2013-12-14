BANGKOK Dec 14 The last sign of Sombath
Somphone, the most famous social activist in Laos, is a blurry
video taken on a Vientiane street.
The video shows Sombath, 61, being stopped at a police post
on Dec. 15 last year. He is seen being led into a pickup truck,
which then drives off screen and disappears.
A year on, rights groups and Western governments are calling
for Laos to fully investigate Sombath's disappearance, which
Amnesty International says reeks of an official cover-up. The
case has become a headache for the Communist country as it seeks
international respectability and to open its economy.
The landlocked, impoverished country has experienced
economic growth of more than 8 percent in recent years.
It is seeking to become the "battery of Southeast Asia" by
exporting electricity from hydropower plants, but it has come
under criticism for environmental destruction, land grabs and
wasteful resource exploitation.
Now a deep freeze has descended on a tiny civil society that
has tried to bring more openness to the tightly controlled state
that has little tolerance for dissent.
"Sombath's disappearance has sent a chilling message to
others who want to debate and share ideas around human rights
and development in Laos," Rupert Abbott, a researcher for
Amnesty, told Reuters.
Sombath was no radical dissident. The agriculture expert was
well known for work promoting sustainable development for the
rural poor.
One of his last acts before disappearing was to help
organise the Asia-Europe People's Forum in October, a conference
including international organisations that was carried out with
the blessing of the foreign ministry.
But rights groups believe Sombath must have annoyed someone
powerful within the government or ruling party, although the
government as a whole has not been fingered for his
disappearance.
Officials at the Lao foreign ministry did not respond to
repeated requests by Reuters for comment.
The Lao government has accepted a series of delegations of
parliamentarians from Europe and the Association of Southeast
Asian Nations but has rebuffed all offers of international
assistance in investigating the case.
Sombath's wife, Shui-Meng Ng, said Lao police have dealt
with her politely, but have proved unwilling to aggressively
investigate her husband's disappearance.
"They invariably have no new information to share and they
say: 'Why are you asking me again?'," she said.
Those involved in working with NGOs in Laos say the
government has imposed a greater administrative burden on
groups. A cabinet meeting in January passed a vaguely worded
resolution to rein in organisations deemed to be undermining the
country by "peaceful means".
Anne-Sophie Gindroz, the former Lao country director for
Swiss development organisation Helvetas, who was expelled from
the country a week before Sombath's abduction, said "a climate
of fear" has dampened efforts to stop rampant land grabs.
Some Lao nationals involved in sensitive advocacy work have
chosen voluntary exile since Sombath's disappearance.
"People are keeping silent because they are afraid," one
civil society member who has fled to Thailand told Reuters.
"Before Sombath's disappearance, we thought we wouldn't be
harassed because Laos had opened up to the world. But when he
went, we realised Laos had turned back 20 years into the past."
(Editing by Nick Macfie)