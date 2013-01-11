* Sovereign foreign debut will be in baht
Jan 11 (IFR) - The Laos People's Democratic Republic is
poised to sell its first international bond after winning final
approval for a deal that will be denominated in Thai baht.
Thanks to a little-publicised change in Thai regulations,
the Laotian sovereign finally obtained approval from the Thai
government last week to sell bonds of up to Bt1.5bn (US$49.2m).
The approval is valid until September 30 2013 and comes years
after the idea of a baht bond was first floated.
Although small, the financing marks a significant step for
economic integration in South-East Asia and in promoting the
Thai baht as a regional alternative to the US dollar. Through
the Thai market, Laos will be able to issue smaller amounts,
avoid the need for an international rating and benefit from Thai
investors' familiarity with the country.
Indeed, Thai investors are already expressing some
excitement over the name, as this will be the first pure foreign
sovereign bond to issue in their home currency. A Public Debt
Management Office spokesperson said only quasi-sovereign
agencies, such as KfW and Japan Bank for International
Cooperation, have previously issued in baht.
One local mutual fund manager said his interest was piqued
at the opportunity to diversify into a sovereign credit that
would either be unrated or rated in the high-yield range.
Pension funds and banks could be interested as well, according
to a Bangkok-based trader.
REGIONAL INTEGRATION
However, limitations on investment in unrated or high-yield
bonds may constrain institutional investors. That could be a
reason why Laos and lead TMB Bank chose to start on a smaller
scale. Details are still being ironed out, but expectations are
for a public issue to the institutional community.
The Laotian sovereign has talked about an issue in Thailand
for a number of years, and it was only last year that steps were
taken to smoothen the way. The Securities and Exchange
Commission of Thailand cleared one barrier for a Laotian
Government bond last June, when it approved the sale of unrated
paper.
The last hurdle was removed when the Thai Ministry of
Finance relaxed a rating requirement specifically for foreign
governments or issues with a foreign government guarantee.
Previously, only foreign issuers - be they sovereigns or
corporates - with an investment-grade rating could apply for the
approval.
However, last September, the Thai MoF waived the IG rating
requirement for sovereigns or entities wrapped with a sovereign
guarantee.
The Thai MoF said it granted approval to Lao PDR to issue
baht bonds as a contribution to the Asian Bond Market
Initiative, a priority of the ASEAN+3 group countries, and to
the blueprint for an ASEAN Economic Community that aims at
integrating economic relations in the region.
Thailand also signed up in October for a project linking its
stock exchange with those in Singapore and Malaysia as a further
step to integrate the region's capital markets.
A successful debut from Laos will boost Thailand's rising
ambitions to be a regional funding hub and may well set a
template for the likes of Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam to
follow.
All three sovereigns have expressed interest in tapping the
Thai bond market, while the first two are unlikely to be able to
access to the US dollar market at acceptable levels.
Myanmar, in particular, is only beginning to open its
economy to the outside world. Its capital markets are
undeveloped and the government may need to find other ways of
funding its development.
Meanwhile, braver investors have been seeking ways of
getting exposure to virtually untouched - albeit very risky -
investment opportunities. For them, it seems, Bangkok is the
place to be.
