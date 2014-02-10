Feb 10 La Quinta Holdings Inc, a hotel chain
backed by Blackstone Group LP, filed with U.S. regulators
to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its
common stock.
J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are the underwriters, the
company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) on Monday. ()
Blackstone, the largest publicly listed alternative asset
manager, took Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc public in
the biggest-ever hotel IPO in December.
Blackstone was initially exploring a sale of La Quinta,
which it took private in a $3.4 billion deal in 2006.
La Quinta had in December filed confidentially with the SEC
for an IPO under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups (JOBS) Act.
With more than 830 hotels, La Quinta is one of the largest
owners and operators of budget hotels in the United States.
The U.S. hotel industry has been recovering, with room rates
and occupancy levels expected to increase in 2014, according to
PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Blackstone has moved aggressively to sell or take public its
real estate assets.
Apart from Hilton Worldwide, the investment firm also listed
shopping center company Brixmor Property Group Inc in
October and Extended Stay America Inc in November.
The filing did not reveal how many shares La Quinta planned
to sell or which stock exchange it intends to apply for listing.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.