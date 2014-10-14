BRIEF-Greenbay Properties to increase equity raise to 2 bln rand
* Will increase amount of equity raise from R650 million (equivalent to approximately GBP40.5 million) to R2 billion
Oct 14 Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI S.A. :
* Said on Monday it bought through its unit 6 logistics warehouses from Henares Edificios SA for 32.15 million euros
* Total gross leasable area is about 83,951 square meters
* Warehouses are located in Alovera (Guadalajara, Spain)
* Tenant of all space leased is French Carrefour
* Sold its 38-percent stake in Estonian road construction company Trev-2 Group to Baltcap
