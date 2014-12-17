Dec 17 Lar Espana Real Estate Socimi, S.A. :

* Said on Tuesday it's unit Lar Espana Offices S.A.U. acquires office building in Madrid from Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

* Investment of 64.9 million euros ($80.88 million) is carried out using a combination of own funds and bank financing

* Acquired building has gross leasable area of about 18,252 square metres

Source text: bit.ly/1A9TCZs

