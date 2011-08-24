* To list on NYSE under symbol "LPI"

* Underwiters are JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BoFA Merill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities (Follows alerts)

Aug 24Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc filed with U.S. securities regulators to raise up to $450 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, the company said JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BoFA Merill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities would be underwriting the offering.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said that it will use the proceeds to repay debts under its senior secured credit facility, which totaled $500 million on Aug 19, and for future expansion and development.

Laredo Petroleum, which is backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, said the private equity firm would not be selling shares in the IPO and would continue to retain a "significant interest" in the company.

The company, which is involved in exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States, plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LPI."

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different.