* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Sees producing about 10.6 MMboe in 2012
* Sets 2012 capex budget at $760 mln (Follows alerts)
Jan 18 Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc expects average production in 2012 to increase 25 percent, helped by higher output from its Permian basin assets.
The gas-focused exploration and production company also earmarked $760 million for capital expenditures in 2012.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company expects to produce about 10.6 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMboe) in 2012 compared with 8.5 MMboe in the year-ago period.
Laredo, which went public last month, expects to spend $560 million, making up about 80 percent of its $700 million drilling budget, on activities in the Permian basin in West Texas.
The company, which operates in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions, expects between 19 and 20 operated rigs to be active by year-end.
Laredo shares closed at $21.20 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
