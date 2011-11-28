* Plans to offer 17.5 mln shares

* To list on NYSE under symbol 'LPI'

Nov 28 Laredo Petroleum Holdings Inc expects its initial public offering of 17.5 million shares to be priced between $18 and $20 apiece, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company, backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in August to raise up to $450 million in an IPO.

Last month, Laredo added 11 underwriters to the planned IPO, taking the total number up to 15.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company hopes to get listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'LPI'.

Laredo, which plans to use proceeds from the offering to repay debts, is involved in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore) (Created by Eileen Soreng)