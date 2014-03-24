UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LILLE, France, March 24 The CFDT trade union announced on Monday it would back the restructuring plan put forward by loss-making French mail order group La Redoute, a move that may allow a buyout from owner Kering to go ahead.
Kering had said a rejection of the deal and its accompanying severance packages for some employees, already signed by the CFE-CGC union, would prevent completion of the proposed sale to La Redoute's chief executive Nathalie Balla and Eric Courteille for a symbolic 1 euro.
The CFDT, along with other unions the CGT and Sud, last week refused to back the deal by a Friday deadline set by the company.
Kering had no comment.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources