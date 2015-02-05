Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 5 LARGAN Precision Co Ltd
* Says January sales at T$4.03 billion ($127.88 million), up 66.2 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zTkUpa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5150 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order