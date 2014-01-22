MUMBAI Jan 22 Larsen & Toubro Ltd,
India's largest infrastructure builder, posted a 12 percent rise
in quarterly net profit, roughly in line with analyst estimates,
as overseas revenue offset the impact of a slowing domestic
economy.
L&T, which lays roads, constructs ships, develops real
estate and makes power plant equipment, has been looking to
boost overseas sales as the domestic economy grows at its
slowest pace in a decade.
In October-December, net profit rose to 11.36 billion rupees
($183.6 million) from 10.13 billion rupees a year earlier, the
company said in a statement on Wednesday.
That compares with an 11.5 billion rupee mean estimate of 16
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The company said the net profit in the quarter grew 22
percent to 12.41 billion rupees after accounting for the
exceptional gain on dilution of its stake in a subsidiary.
Shares of L&T, valued at $15.1 billion, closed down 0.7
percent before the earnings report, in a Mumbai market
that gained 0.4 percent.
($1 = 61.8600 Indian rupees)
