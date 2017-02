MUMBAI Oct 21 India's biggest engineering conglomerate, Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Friday cut its order growth guidance for the current fiscal year to 5 percent, from 15 percent earlier.

Order flow is being hampered by investment slowdown, project deferrals and higher competition, Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman told reporters.

Earlier in the day, L&T posted a 4.3 percent rise in quarterly net profit to 7.98 billion rupees ($159 million), beating street estimates. ($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)