MUMBAI, June 25 Larsen & Toubro Ltd,
India's biggest engineering conglomerate, is seeking to sell a
stake in its infrastructure unit to help fund its expansion as
economic growth drives demand for roads, ports and bridges.
The company is looking to sell a share in L&T Infrastructure
Development Projects Ltd to share risk, Group Chief Financial
Officer R. Shankar Raman said on Monday, declining to specify
the size of the stake.
The group is seeking to offload a minority stake in its
infrastructure arm to private equity investors or pension funds
for as much as $500 million, the Business Standard reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Larsen & Toubro, which has mandated Morgan Stanley to
arrange the sale, is also eyeing to tap sovereign funds such as
Singapore's Temasek, according to the newspaper.
L&T Infrastructure Development Projects is currently
handling projects worth 450 billion rupees ($7.9 billion),
including 19 road and three port developments. Its largest
contract is a 164 billion-rupee metro rail project in southern
Hyderabad city, the newspaper said.
Poor infrastructure acts as a bottleneck to India's economic
growth that slowed to 5.3 percent in the quarter ended March,
the weakest pace in nine years.
($1 = 57.17 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Ranjit Gangadharan in MUMBAI; Additional reporting
Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ryan Woo)