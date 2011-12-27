* Companies to initially sign 3-year tech and licensing
agreement
* Will eventually jointly market commercial vessels
* L&T shares up 1.6 pct in Mumbai trading
Dec 27 Indian engineering and construction
company Larsen & Toubro's shipbuilding arm will sign a
technological and licensing agreement with Japan's Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) as both firms look for
shipbuilding opportunities in emerging economies.
Under the agreement, Mitsubishi will initially train
engineers from L&T Shipbuilding Ltd (LTSB) in building vessels
and assist in procuring materials from overseas. It will also
advise on potential expansion of L&T's shipbuilding facilities.
Mitsubishi and L&T Shipbuilding will eventually jointly
market and sell commercial vessels, L&T said in a statement.
The companies will sign a three-year agreement starting
early 2012, with an option to extend it.
L&T and Mitsubishi currently operate two joint ventures to
manufacture power-related equipment, including super-critical
boilers, and steam turbines and generators, which they signed in
2007.
At 0632 GMT, L&T shares were trading 1.4 percent higher at
1,040.15 rupees in a flat Mumbai market.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh
Pandathil)