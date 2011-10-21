* Cuts FY12 order growth guidance to 5 pct from 15 pct

* Says slowing investment, higher competition hampering order growth

* Q2 net 7.98 bln rupees vs estimate 7.64 bln

* L&T shares slip more than 4 pct

By Henry Foy

MUMBAI, Oct 21 Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Friday slashed its order growth guidance for the current fiscal year on slowing investments and rising competition, sending its shares down more than 4 percent.

L&T, which operates in industries as diverse as engineering, shipbuilding and software, said it expected new orders to grow just 5 percent for the fiscal year ending March 2012, down from its earlier forecast of at least 15 percent.

The company, however, maintained its revenue growth outlook for the year at 25 percent, helped by its large order backlog. It expects operating margins to fall due to inflation, and higher interest and staff costs.

"If conditions are going to remain as challenging as they are today, it is likely that the growth could be around 5 percent rather than the target of 15 percent," R. Shankar Raman, chief financial officer, told reporters.

"Despite the correction in the order flow, our assessment is that the revenue target growth (of 25 percent) should stay."

L&T said slowing investments and an increasing trend of companies deferring projects in most sectors were constraining growth opportunities, and intensifying competition and irrational price bids would weigh down prospects further.

L&T has benefited from a construction boom in recent years as Asia's third-largest economy looks to revamp its creaking infrastructure by building new airports, power plants and roads and expand its industrial capacity.

But stubbornly high inflation, a dozen rate hikes since March 2010 and soaring commodity prices threaten the pace of growth. The company gets more than 80 percent of its revenue from the domestic market.

The company, whose competitors include Bharat Heavy Electricals , Jaiprakash Associates and Reliance Infrastructure , said new orders in the quarter fell 21 percent to 160.96 billion rupees.

Its total order book at end-September stood at 1.42 trillion rupees ($28.4 billion).

HIGHER Q2 PROFIT

L&T said net profit for the fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to 7.98 billion rupees ($160 million) from 7.65 billion reported a year ago.

The previous year numbers included extraordinary gains of 708.4 million rupees, on account of sale of shares in Mahindra Satyam .

Net sales rose 19.3 percent to 112.45 billion rupees.

A Reuters poll of brokerages had forecast net profit of 7.64 billion rupees on net sales of 109.5 billion rupees.

Operating margins for its engineering and construction division, which accounts for more than 80 percent of the company's revenue, stood at 11.9 percent.

Overall company margins which stood at 13.5 percent in 2010/11.

"We will see a step down in margins from that level," Shankar Raman said.

"My sense is about 75 to 125 basis points."

L&T saw a 33 percent rise in staff costs in the quarter, as it increased its employee numbers by 6,200 people from last September. Material costs increased 40 percent in the same period, Shakar Raman said.

The company's shares fell as much as 4.3 percent on Friday, before closing down 3.6 percent, their biggest single day loss in a month, to 1,335.30 rupees.

Shares in L&T, valued at more than $17 billion, have lost nearly a third of their value so far in 2011, sharply underperforming the 18.3 percent fall in the main stock index . ($1 = 49.807 Indian Rupees) (Writing by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)