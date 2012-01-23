MUMBAI Jan 23 Larsen & Toubro Ltd , India's biggest engineering conglomerate, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating market estimates, boosted by more contracts in overseas markets and other income.

The company, whose operations span engineering, construction, shipbuilding and software, said net profit rose to 9.92 billion rupees ($198 million) in the quarter ended on Dec. 31 from 8.41 billion rupees a year earlier.

Brokerages polled by Reuters expected net profit of 8.81 billion rupees.

Shares in Larsen, which has a market value of $15.6 billion, lost nearly half its value in 2011, compared to a roughly 25 percent drop in the main Mumbai index. ($1=50.2 rupees) (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)