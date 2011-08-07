MUMBAI Aug 7 Indian engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro said on Sunday it had received three overseas orders worth $889 million from the hydrocarbon sector.

The first order from Abu Dhabi Gas Industries is a pipeline project worth $189 million and the second order, to build towers, bridges and pipelines worth $450 million, is from a UAE-based oil and gas firm, the Indian company said in a statement.

The third pipeline order worth $250 million is from Thailand based PTTEP International , the statement added.

Shares of Mumbai-based L&T, which have fallen 18 percent since the start of 2011 compared to a 16 percent fall in the main index , ended down 0.6 percent at 1,638.65 rupees, on Friday.

The company will report its financial results for the second quarter to end-June on Monday. ($1=44.735 rupees) (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Ron Popeski)