MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd may see up to a 75 basis point fall in margins this fiscal year ending March, its chief financial officer said on Monday.

The company was also confident of meeting its target of a 25 percent increase in sales this year, Chief Financial Officer Y.M. Deosthalee said.

Larsen reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly profit earlier on Monday, beating market estimates, helped by a pickup in project execution. (Reporting by Henry Foy and Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)