LAS VEGAS Dec 22 An Oregon woman was charged on Tuesday with murder in connection with an incident on the Las Vegas Strip where authorities say she drove into pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one woman and injuring at least 35 others.

Lakeisha Holloway, 24, who had a toddler in the car at the time of the incident, also was charged with leaving the scene of a collision and child abuse or neglect. She was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Alexia Shurmur; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Paul Simao)