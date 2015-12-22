UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LAS VEGAS Dec 22 An Oregon woman was charged on Tuesday with murder in connection with an incident on the Las Vegas Strip where authorities say she drove into pedestrians on the sidewalk, killing one woman and injuring at least 35 others.
Lakeisha Holloway, 24, who had a toddler in the car at the time of the incident, also was charged with leaving the scene of a collision and child abuse or neglect. She was ordered held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning. (Reporting by Alexia Shurmur; Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Paul Simao)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.