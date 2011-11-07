* To lists units on Nasdaq under ticker symbol "LASO"

Nov 7 China's leading group-buying website Lashou.com filed with U.S. regulators, saying it expects its American Depository Shares to be priced between $13 and $15 in its initial public offering.

Lashou, which had filed for an IPO of up to $100 million with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in October, said it will offer 5.4 million American Depositary Shares.

The Beijing-based company has applied to list its units on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'LASO.'

The offering is being underwritten by Barclays Capital, Jefferies and CICC HK Securities.

The company, often called China's Groupon, said it will use part of the proceeds to expand its sales network and build a call center.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)