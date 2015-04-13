LJUBLJANA, April 13 Slovenian brewery Pivovarna Lasko was sold to Dutch brewer Heineken for 25.56 euros per share, Lasko's largest owner Bank Asset Management Company (DUTB) said on Monday.

It said Heineken would buy more than 51 percent of Lasko in a deal that values the whole company at some 224 million euros. Heineken would later have to bid for the whole company in line with Slovenian legislation. (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)