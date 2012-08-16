Aug 16 Moody's Investors Service late on
Wednesday said it cut North Las Vegas, Nevada's limited general
obligation bond rating to Baa2 from A3 and assigned a negative
outlook to the city.
The rating action affects about $451.3 million of debt.
The downgrade reflects fiscal challenges which resulted in
the city declaring a state of emergency on June 1, a weak
general fund balance and a high debt burden, according to a
statement by the rating agency
Moody's said the negative outlook reflects its view that the
city's financial performance will remain challenged over the
medium-term. It also "anticipates a slow recovery in both the
local housing market and metro economy will continue to weigh on
the city's excise and property tax revenues which remain well
below pre-recession levels."