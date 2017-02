April 9 Fitch Ratings on Monday revised the ratings outlook for Las Vegas, Nevada, to negative from stable, citing the city's continued structural deficits in its general fund.

The rating agency, which took the action ahead of the sale by Las Vegas of nearly $20 million of limited tax general obligation bonds, added it saw limited options for reversing the deficit trend. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by James Dalgleish)