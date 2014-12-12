Dec 11 A February 2014 cyber attack against
casino operator Las Vegas Sands Corp crippled thousands
of servers across the company's network by wiping them with
highly destructive malware, Bloomberg Businessweek reported on
Thursday.
Investigators hired by the company have determined that the
attack was conducted by hacker activists to punish its chief
executive officer and largest shareholder, billionaire Sheldon
Adelson, for comments he made about detonating a nuclear bomb in
Iran, Blooomberg reported. It cited a report written by
investigators with cybersecurity firm Dell SecureWorks. (buswk.co/1zcITMu)
While Las Vegas Sands had previously disclosed it was the
victim of a significant cyberattack in February, the company has
not discussed involvement by Iranians or the use of destructive
software in the attack, which it had said shut down its websites
for a week.
Company spokesman Ron Reese declined comment on the details
contained in the Bloomberg report. "I'm not going to confirm
anything that was speculated or written in the Bloomberg story,"
Reese said.
If the use of the destructive software is confirmed, it
would mark one of only two known cases on U.S. soil where a
company has been attacked with that type of "wiper" malware,
which makes computers inoperable by wiping out all data on their
hard drives. The other case was the high-profile attack on Sony
Corp's Hollywood studio, which was only uncovered last
month.
Officials with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and
Department of Homeland Security also declined comment. Both
agencies are investigating the Sony case. A representative with
Dell SecureWorks could not be reached.
