March 14 Las Vegas Sands Corp persuaded
Nevada's highest court to throw out a more than $100 million
verdict in favor of a Hong Kong businessman for helping Sheldon
Adelson's gaming company enter the fledgling Macau casino market
more than a decade ago.
In a decision on Friday, the Nevada Supreme Court found
"insufficient evidence" to support a May 2013 jury verdict in
favor of Richard Suen and Round Square Co, a company he
partially owned, and ordered a new trial on damages.
Suen had sued Las Vegas Sands in 2004, claiming he had
arranged meetings in Beijing between Adelson and Chinese
officials that helped pave the way for the billionaire's company
to build, finance and operate casinos in Macau.
A jury in Clark County, Nevada awarded $70 million, which
grew to more than $100 million with interest and costs.
But the Nevada Supreme Court found that while Las Vegas
Sands benefited from Suen's help, there was only a "tenuous
relationship" between that value of that help and the benefits
that the company ultimately enjoyed from operating in Macau.
Las Vegas Sands had sought to overturn the verdict, or else
limit damages to $1 million.
John O'Malley, a lawyer for Suen, declined to comment.
Las Vegas Sands spokesman Ron Reese said the court decision
"affirmed the company's position that Mr. Suen failed to provide
substantial proof of any meaningful damages."
Las Vegas Sands operates four resorts in Macau, which can be
reached in about one hour by ferry from Hong Kong.
Friday's decision marked the second time the Nevada Supreme
Court overturned a damages award in Suen's favor.
In 2010, the court voided a $43.8 million verdict that had
been awarded by a different jury two years earlier, citing
errors by the trial judge.
Adelson is worth $28.8 billion, making him the world's
21st-richest person, Forbes magazine said on Monday.
The case is Las Vegas Sands Corp v. Suen et al, Nevada
Supreme Court, No. 64594.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Diane
Craft)