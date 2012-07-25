BRIEF-Old Republic International announces new quarterly dividend rate, increases Board size
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
LOS ANGELES, July 25 Las Vegas Sands Corp's second-quarter earnings declined, missing Wall Street forecasts, on slower growth from the casino operator's Asian properties.
Las Vegas Sands reported a profit of $240.6 million, down from $367.6 million a year earlier. Per-share earnings fell to 29 cents from 45 cents last year.
Net revenue rose to $2.6 billion from $2.3 billion.
Analysts expected earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $2.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Susan Zeidler; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Old Republic International Corp says a quarterly cash dividend at a new rate of 19 cents per share was declared on common stock
* Apache Corp says expects minimum of 3,000 drillable locations at Alpine High - conf call
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.