LOS ANGELES, July 25 Las Vegas Sands Corp's second-quarter earnings declined, missing Wall Street forecasts, on slower growth from the casino operator's Asian properties.

Las Vegas Sands reported a profit of $240.6 million, down from $367.6 million a year earlier. Per-share earnings fell to 29 cents from 45 cents last year.

Net revenue rose to $2.6 billion from $2.3 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of 60 cents per share on revenue of $2.8 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Susan Zeidler; Editing by Bernard Orr)