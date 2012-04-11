* Planned "Mini-Las Vegas" in Spain includes 12 resorts
* Analysts say new $4 billion Macau casino to boost mkt
* New casino to increase Macau's total hotel capacity 26 pct
* Aims to start development on Macau parcel 3 within the
year
By Farah Master
MACAU, April 11 U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson
said he plans to spend $35 billion on a mini-Las Vegas strip in
Spain, where he is courting the country's two top urban areas,
Barcelona and Madrid, with plans for a casino complex.
Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp,
later presided over the opening of his new casino property in
the former Portuguese colony of Macau, the world's largest
casino destination, where he is expected to increase market
share considerably over the next 12 months.
"We are looking at 12 integrated resorts, 3,000 rooms each.
A mini Las Vegas, about half the size of the Las Vegas strip in
Spain for the European market," said Adelson, clad in a dark
suit and sporting a matching red chequered tie and handkerchief,
speaking on Wednesday ahead of the Macau opening.
Each building would cost between $2.5 billion and $3 billion
and target customers from western and eastern Europe.
Adelson did not address the debt crisis that has gripped
Europe, although he has said the Spanish complex would be a five
to 10-year project, by which time he expected demand to have
picked up significantly.
Some analysts still see the success of the Spanish venture
as dependent on tax breaks which Adelson is reported to be
seeking.
"While we typically favour investments in Asia given the
ultra-high appetite to gamble, we would be positive on
investments in places like Spain provided the government
subsidised the investment through a low gaming tax," said Aaron
Fischer, hea d of consumer and gaming at CLSA Asia Pacific
Markets in Hong Kong.
"The post-tax operating margin would then be high enough to
support the high upfront capital investment resulting in a
reasonable return on invested capital," Fischer said.
Las Vegas Sands in February said it was planning an
investment of 15 billion euros ($20 billion) for a Spanish
casino complex that would include 36,000 hotel beds, 18,000 slot
machines and three golf courses.
BANKING ON ASIA
Adelson said he would continue to develop resorts in Asia
after the success of his properties in Macau and Singapore,
where his casino is among the most profitable in the world.
"We are looking to build two each in Japan, Korea and
Vietnam. Taiwan is late in catching up. There is pending
legislation in the other three countries," said Adelson, one of
the world's richest men and worth an estimated $25 billion,
according to Forbes.
Under its $31 billion Macau unit Sands China Ltd,
the group already has two casinos in the special administrative
region of China just one hour by ferry from Hong Kong.
Adelson, characterised by his red hair and outspoken
comments, is seen by many in the industry as one of the major
catalysts that helped transform Macau's seedy gambling dens into
a broader casino resort destination.
He took a big gamble to build his gargantuan Venetian
property, the world's sixth-largest building in the world by
area, when the Cotai land strip was still a marshy swamp.
Sands officially opened its new property on Wednesday in a
ceremony that included lion dancing and tightrope walkers
suspended from the tops of its two colossal casino structures.
The new Sands Cotai Central will cost $5 billion on
completion, slightly less than the company's $6 billion Marina
Bay Sands resort in Singapore. "The total cost up till now is
$4.4 billion, but who is counting?" Adelson said, laughing.
It is twice the cost of local player Galaxy Entertainment
Group Ltd's Galaxy Macau, which opened last year.
The Himalayan- and Polynesian-themed project will add 5,800
hotel rooms to Macau's supply-constrained market, as well as
300,000 square feet of gaming space and 1.2 million square feet
of shopping, entertainment, dining and convention facilities.
Estimated to increase Macau's total hotel capacity by 26
percent, it has opened the Conrad and Holiday Inn hotel brands
and will open a Sheraton hotel in the second half.
The Holiday Inn and Conrad hotels are located side by side
separated via a skylit shopping arcade. The interior has been
designed as an indoor rainforest, with escalators surrounded by
parrot green leafy palms and cascading waterfalls.
CHALLENGES ALONG THE WAY
The opening of Sands Cotai Central comes after lengthy
delays in construction in 2008 when the financial crisis hit and
the company laid off hundreds of workers.
Adelson, 78, said the delay was not just due to financing,
but also a shortage of labour and issues over the number of
gaming tables.
As the only operator to open a new casino resort in Macau
this year, analysts say Sands China is likely to increase its
approximately 16 percent share of Macau's gaming market to 25
percent within the next year.
"We are submitting plans for another 3,600-room property
next to Four Seasons. We hope to move some dirt around ... put
in pilage before the end of this year," Adelson said, referring
to Parcel 3, a plot of land already allocated to the group.
It would take between 24 and 44 months to build.
His application for land sites 7 and 8, where he had planned
to build more gaming properties on Macau's Cotai strip, was
rejected by the Macau government in 2010 after the group had
invested around $160 million on the site. He said he was in
talks with the government about potential modifications the
company would have to go through.
It has been far from a smooth journey in Macau for Adelson,
who was born into a Jewish immigrant family in Boston and
started work by selling newspapers on street corners.
He is embroiled in a number of lawsuits, including one with
Steve Jacobs, ex-head of Sands' Macau operations, who is suing
for breach of contract and is working with the U.S. government
on corruption investigations involving Sands China.
Shares in Sands China were down 3 percent, lagging a 1.2
percent drop in the main Hong Kong index.
Macau, the only place where Chinese nationals are legally
allowed to gamble in casinos, said gambling revenue surged 24.4
percent in March to 25 billion patacas ($3.1 billion), in line
with forecasts.
(Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and David Holmes)