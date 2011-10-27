* Macau, Singapore drive Q3 again
* Shares rise 3.5 percent after hours
(Adds CEO's comments, details from call)
By Edwin Chan
LOS ANGELES, Oct 27 Las Vegas Sands Corp
(LVS.N) posted better-than-expected revenue in Asia and rode a
rebound in U.S. growth on Thursday, calming fears that economic
weakness would discourage leisure travel and gaming.
Sands' numbers helped dispel fears its Asian cash cow --
Macau -- would suffer if China slows or chokes off a lucrative
flow of gamblers from the world's second largest economy.
In Singapore, investors were taken aback by a 37 percent
surge in "VIP" or high-roller gambling volumes. Back home, its
signature Venetian and Palazzo resorts on the Las Vegas Strip
also outpaced Wall Street's expectations with 62 percent
earnings growth.
Analysts say Sands heads into 2012 with few costly outlays.
Its sole major expansion will be in Cotai Central in Macau,
which the company hopes will help it catch up with rivals in
the high-margin VIP or high-rollers' market segment, in which
it admits it lags.
The shares of the company run by billionaire Sheldon
Adelson rose 3.5 percent to $47 after closing at $45.40 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Adelson told analysts on a conference call he was keeping
an eye on new development opportunities -- in particular if
parts of Asia were to open their doors to gambling resorts.
"In Asia, which would be our first choice, it appears as
though Korea and Japan are making louder ... and more urgent
moves in the direction of legalizing federal gaming and
integrated resorts," he said. "If one of those legalizes, the
other one is going to do it in a heartbeat."
Macau, the only Chinese city to legalize gambling, has been
a boon for Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN.O) and MGM
Resorts International (MGM.N), which reports results next week.
Rich gamblers from the mainland make up most of the visitors
who flock to the former Portuguese enclave.
Analysts said the concerns, which surfaced in October and
pressured the shares of the three largest U.S.-listed gaming
companies, may have been overblown. [ID:nL3E7L30RT]
They cite an 18 percent surge in visitor arrivals to Macau,
as well as a 39 percent surge in gaming revenues to almost $2.7
billion in September, according to official data.
"The Chinese are not likely to have a hard landing. They
have more tools at their disposal and are more apt to use
them," said Bernstein analyst Janet Brashear.
WIPING EGG FROM FACE
Sands, run by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, which derives
most of its income from its Venetian Macau, Sands Macau and
Marina Bay Sands casinos, reported third-quarter revenue of
$2.41 billion compared with $1.91 billion a year earlier.
That exceeded forecasts for $2.34 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sands' U.S. operations -- anchored by the signature
Venetian and Palazzo casinos in Las Vegas -- also fared well.
Together, those two casinos drove a 62 percent surge in
adjusted operating earnings to $94.3 million in the quarter.
That was dwarfed as usual by the Macau operation, which
chalked up a comparable profit of $388 million, although up
just 16 percent.
Sands' Singapore arm delivered $414 million, exceeding
internal projections.
"It's very balanced across all markets," Brashear said.
"It's now very geared towards volume growth."
Las Vegas Sands reported an adjusted net income of $444.8
million, or 55 cents a share, in the third quarter, compared
with $265.2 million, or 34 cents a share, a year earlier.
That exceeded the average Wall Street estimate of 52
cents.
Longer term, Sands has lagged its peers in the VIP -- or
high-roller -- segment in Macau and is spending to expand its
footprint in that high-yielding market, with results expected
to emerge fully only by 2012.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; editing by Andre Grenon)