Oct 20 Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS.N) has
prepared an internal memo requesting names of Macau government
officials who have gambled at its Macau casino, according to a
report Thursday in the Wall Street Journal.
The memo, from Las Vegas Sands General Counsel Gayle Human
to company employees, indicates a possible focus of a U.S.
probe into possible violations of U.S. anti-bribery laws by the
company, the Journal said.
The memo asks employees to retain information about
"transmission of anything of value" to Macau government
officials, according to the Journal. An outside counsel for the
company called the memo "extremely standard operating
procedure" and no indication of whether the documents requested
actually exist, the Journal said.
The memo matches a request by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission for similar information, according to the
Journal, which cited an unnamed source.
A spokesman for Las Vegas Sands told Reuters it is
cooperating in the U.S. probe and declined to comment further.
