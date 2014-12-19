BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
SAO PAULO Dec 19 Latam Airlines Group SA's Brazilian unit TAM plans to spend 11 billion reais ($4.13 billion) in the purchase of 50 new planes through 2018, executives at the unit said on Friday.
Marco Bologna, president of TAM SA, as the unit is known, also said at an event in São Paulo that the company is in advanced talks with Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA for a firm order of 18 planes and the option to buy another 12 aircraft.
The company also maintained guidance for available seat growth next year unchanged, Bologna said. (Reporting by Priscila Jordão; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
NEW YORK, March 13 TechStyle Fashion Group, owner of the Fabletics sportswear line that features celebrity actress Kate Hudson, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1.5 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Clayton williams energy, inc. Announces record date and meeting date for special meeting for proposed merger with noble energy, inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: