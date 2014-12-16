METALS-Copper hits one-week low as Chile and Indonesia supply woes fade

(Adds closing prices, details) By Maytaal Angel LONDON, March 21 Copper hit a one-week low on Tuesday as talks to resolve a strike at the world's biggest copper mine in Chile were set to resume and production at another huge mine in Indonesia restarted. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended down 1.8 percent at $5,776 a tonne, more than erasing the previous session's 0.9 percent gain. The metal had earlier touched $5,761, its lowest since March 14.