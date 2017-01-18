BRIEF-NORFOLK SOUTHERN INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PCT TO $0.61/SHR
* INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3 PERCENT TO $0.61 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Jan 18 Latam Airlines Group found a bullet hole in a wing of a Boeing 767-300 during maintenance in Brazil, the company said on Wednesday, the jet having flown to New York, Barcelona and Lima in the past week.
The aircraft, which runs long-range routes out of international airports in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, went in for routine inspection on Sunday, a Latam representative said.
"There is no way to be certain where it happened," she said. "The airplane flies various routes."
In a statement, the airline said it had notified federal police and civil aviation authority ANAC, which it was still investigating. ANAC said it was supporting a police investigation.
"Latam underscores that the incident did not compromise the security of its operation," said the airline, Latin America's largest carrier. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Grant McCool)
* Aquila Resources announces $6.6 million non-brokered private placement
* "disappointed" that final qualifying income regulations, by irs, circumvented regulatory freeze issued by white house chief of staff