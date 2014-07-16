SAO PAULO, July 16 Domestic passenger traffic
for Brazilian airline TAM, the country's biggest, fell 5 percent
during the World Cup soccer tournament, not as much as expected,
as travel by soccer fans partially offset a drop in business
travel, the carrier's chief executive said at a news conference
Thursday.
The local unit of Latam Airlines Group SA had
expected a 10 percent slump in traffic from a year earlier due
to the loss of business travel, but the month-long World Cup
helped lure more than a million foreigners to the country.
"We saw unprecedented demand in Brazil from Chileans,
Australians - even Iranians," said TAM CEO Claudia Sender. The
airline carried 3 million domestic passengers between June 12
and July 13.
While more modest than originally forecast, the drop in air
traffic during the World Cup eased the burden at crowded
airports in Brazil's twelve host cities. Many of them suspended
work on long-delayed upgrades during the tournament.
Sender did not give financial results for TAM during the
period, but said average ticket prices were down from a year
earlier due to the lack of business travel.
