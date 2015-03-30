SANTIAGO, March 30 The Chilean-based LATAM Airlines said on Monday it was canceling a large number of domestic flights in Argentina as well as some international ones into and out of the country due to an upcoming general strike.

Argentina's main transport unions demanding higher salaries and changes to income tax are spearheading Tuesday's general strike, which is expected to bring rail, bus and subway systems to a halt. Banks will also close their doors and port workers in the Rosario grains hub 300 km (186 miles) northwest of Buenos Aires will down tools.

LAN, which is a unit of LATAM Airlines and also based in Santiago, Chile, said that all flights departing from or arriving at Aeroparque Jorge Newbury, the main domestic airport Buenos Aires, as well as airports in Mendoza and Cordoba would be scrapped.

Some flights into and out of Buenos Aires' main Ezeiza International Airport would also be canceled or rescheduled, the airline said.

Shares in LATAM America closed Monday down 1.26 percent at 5,271.40 pesos in Santiago. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Ted Botha)