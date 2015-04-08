SANTIAGO, April 8 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines said on Wednesday that it had a contingency plan in place for a planned strike by unionized workers in Chile and would continue to operate normally.

The union representing maintenance and ground support staff at LATAM's LAN Express unit in Chile said on Tuesday that it had agreed to go on strike first thing on Thursday after government-mediated contract talks failed. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)