* Allergan and Paratek announce positive results from two phase 3 trials of sarecycline for the treatment of moderate to severe acne
SANTIAGO, April 8 Regional carrier LATAM Airlines said on Wednesday that it had a contingency plan in place for a planned strike by unionized workers in Chile and would continue to operate normally.
The union representing maintenance and ground support staff at LATAM's LAN Express unit in Chile said on Tuesday that it had agreed to go on strike first thing on Thursday after government-mediated contract talks failed. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
March 27 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc on Monday named former Baxalta head Ludwig Hantson chief executive officer as the rare-disease drug maker looks to steady the ship following the exit of its top management.