By Antonio De la Jara
| SANTIAGO, April 9
unit of LATAM Airlines went on strike on Thursday after
unit of LATAM Airlines went on strike on Thursday after
contract talks failed, while the company has said it has a
contingency plan in place the will allow it to continue
operating normally.
The 881-member union at LAN Express, which mostly covers
routes within Chile and also has some flights to other South
American destinations, rejected LATAM's contract offer last week
and asked for government mediation in contract talks.
After those mediated talks fell through earlier this week,
the union representing maintenance and ground support staff said
it would strike.
"The strike has started in all of the country," Eric Arce, a
senior official of the union, told Reuters.
LATAM, which was formed in mid-2012 when Chile's flagship
LAN took over Brazil's TAM, said on Wednesday that its
contingency plan will allow for normal operations despite the
strike.
According to LATAM the strike affects 5 percent of its Chile
staff.
"The company is going to be able to resist the first few
days, but on the weekend (their contingency plan) is going to
fall apart because the areas they have covered don't work on
Saturday and Sunday," said Arce.
He added that by Monday some planes may need to be grounded
because of a lack of adequate maintenance.
The union is seeking a 15 salary increase for its workers,
in addition to improved benefits, as annual inflation has
remained above 4 percent in Chile for the last year.
LATAM has domestic operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile,
Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.
