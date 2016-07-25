(Adds SEC fine, company comment, details)
WASHINGTON/SANTIAGO, July 25 LATAM Airlines
Group SA , Latin America's largest airline, has
agreed to pay more than $22 million in civil and criminal fines
relating to a decade-old Argentine bribery case, U.S.
authorities said Monday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the fine of
LATAM unit LAN related to "improper payments it authorized
during a dispute between the airline and its union employees in
Argentina".
The payments date back to 2006 to 2007, the company said in
a separate statement, predating Chile-based LAN's 2012 merger
with Brazil's TAM.
LAN had used an Argentine consultant to negotiate with
unions on the company's behalf and paid the consultant via a
sham contract that channeled funds to corrupt union officials,
the SEC said.
The scheme had violated the accounting provisions of the
Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the U.S. Justice Department said,
and the airline agreed to pay a $12.75 million criminal penalty.
It will pay a further $9.4 million, including interest, to
settle the SEC's charges of inadequate accounting controls.
In February, Ignacio Cueto, now LAN's chief executive, was
ordered to pay a $75,000 fine over the same case. A member of
the airline's controlling Cueto family, he was LAN chief
operating officer at the time.
LATAM Airlines said it "has cooperated fully with relevant
authorities throughout this process," adding that "significant
improvements" had been made to compliance and internal
accounting since the events.
(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham in Washington and Rosalba
O'Brien in Santiago; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)