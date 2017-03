SANTIAGO Nov 10 LATAM Airlines said on Tuesday that it is not in talks to sell a stake in the regional carrier to British Airways-owner IAG.

Santiago-listed shares of LATAM ended 2.44 percent higher on Monday following a brokerage report that British Airways-owner IAG is looking at working more closely with the Chile-headquartered carrier, traders said.

In a statement, LATAM Airlines said: "LATAM Airlines Group clarifies that it is not in talks with International Airlines Group that would involve" selling a stake in LATAM to IAG.