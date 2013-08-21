* Carrier's Argentine domestic business at risk after order
SANTIAGO, Aug 21 LATAM Airlines Group SA, which
created Latin America's largest air carrier just over a year
ago, is battling storms outside its home country, with its
Argentine domestic operations uncertain and Brazil's weak
economy dragging on its earnings.
LATAM , which was formed when Chile's LAN
took over Brazil's TAM in 2012, said on Wednesday it was
weighing legal action after Argentina ordered it to vacate its
hangar at Buenos Aires' domestic Aeroparque airport within ten
days..
Without the use of the hangar, it would be impossible to
maintain LAN's short- and medium-range fleet within Argentina,
putting in danger its entire domestic operation, a company
spokesman in Buenos Aires said.
News of Argentina's order coincided with the release of
LATAM's second-quarter results, which disappointed the market
with a wider-than-expected loss.
The group reported a loss of $330 million in the three
months to June late on Tuesday, wider than analysts'
expectations for a $276 million loss.
On Wednesday, LATAM's shares slid 6 percent, extending a
fall in which its market value has fallen by more than half
since the merger was completed in June 2012.
However, the quarter is traditionally the weakest, and the
loss was narrower than $449 million a year ago, according to
company figures revised to reflect the merger.
Compounding its woes, on Tuesday the airline's cargo unit
LAN Cargo became the ninth to be convicted after a Canadian
investigation into cargo price-fixing, which resulted in a fine
of $938,000.
LATAM's problems are a far cry from the record of the
Chilean flagship airline that was once a darling of the market,
considered a model of efficiency and one of the few to hold
investment grade debt.
"I think the only way the shares will head back up is when
the company begins to deliver effectively," said Pablo Alvarez,
an analyst at Banco Penta in Santiago.
ARGENTINE ISSUES
The Argentine decision is the latest salvo in a long-running
political spat that has seen LATAM's regional ambitions collide
with Argentina's increasingly protectionist policies.
The latest decision, handed down by Argentina's National
Airport Agency on Tuesday night, affects domestic flights out of
Aeroparque airport.
The decision was part of a wider set of actions against
LATAM Airlines in Argentina, said Roberto Alvo, vice president
for strategic planning and development.
"Even though it's early to evaluate the impact of the
measure, we believe the decision is illegitimate, and we will
evaluate taking every legal action necessary to (uphold) our
contract," Alvo said.
He added that LAN's international operations from Argentina
would not be affected.
In recent years Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has
introduced protectionist trade policies, currency controls and
heavy regulation that initially played well with her core
Peronist support base but have made the country an outcast in
international markets.
In 2012, LAN Argentina had about 32 percent of domestic
market share to state-owned Aerolineas Argentinas' 66.5 percent.
Around 2.3 million passengers flew with LAN Argentina last year,
according to LATAM data.
BRAZILIAN ISSUES
Brazil's slumping economy and real currency have become an
increasing headache for the airline. Domestic operations there
make up over one-third of the airline's total passenger
operations.
LAN has been cutting costs and reducing flights at TAM as it
attempts to convince investors it can do the same for the merged
group as when it was the Chilean flagship airline and boasted
double-digit margins.
In the second quarter of 2013 LATAM's operating margin was
1.3 percent, and the company said it was targeting a margin of
between 4 percent and 6 percent for the full year 2013.
"We see no fundamental reason to think about not being able
to come back to the previous LAN margins," Alvo said on a
conference call on Wednesday.
