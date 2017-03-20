SANTIAGO, March 20 LATAM Airlines expects to see a recovery in its key Brazilian market in the second half of 2017 as it pares its fleet and rolls out a low-cost model in Chile to remain competitive, its chief executive said on Monday.

Battered by Brazil's recent economic downturn, Latin America's largest airline does not expect a return to its former investment grade status much before 2019, Enrique Cueto told Reuters in an interview in Santiago. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)